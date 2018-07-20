Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.29 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 million, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

In related news, major shareholder John Steven Emerson bought 12,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.50% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

