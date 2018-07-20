CNX Resources (CNX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In the last twelve months, shares of CNX Resources Corporation have underperformed its industry. CNX Resources’ dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, and competitiveness of domestic oil and natural gas are headwinds. The exploration and production of natural gas involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results, going forward. However, CNX Resources’ low-cost natural gas production areas and increasing consciousness to lower emissions will drive demand for natural gas and are going to act as tailwinds for the company. This oil and natural gas company is focused on low-cost Appalachian region but will have to fight a difficult battle with the existing major natural gas companies.”

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:CNX opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.81 and a beta of 1.16.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

