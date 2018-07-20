CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,115,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,696,557,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,296,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,822,000 after purchasing an additional 102,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,327,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $455,539,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,262,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $448,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,239,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

EOG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 110,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $128.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

