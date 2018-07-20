Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Receives $83.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cann assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $90.00 to $55.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,092.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 249,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 819.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.18). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 545.80% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

