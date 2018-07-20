Clinigen Group’s (CLIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CLIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.15) to GBX 1,160 ($15.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Clinigen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,260.60 ($16.69).

Shares of LON CLIN opened at GBX 989.96 ($13.10) on Tuesday. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of GBX 751.50 ($9.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,187 ($15.71).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. Its Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

