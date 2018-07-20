City (CHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson set a $77.00 target price on shares of City and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of City opened at $77.59 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. City has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $80.43.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. City had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 million. sell-side analysts expect that City will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 967 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $71,693.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,196 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $89,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,350.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 371 shares of company stock valued at $27,574 and sold 24,475 shares valued at $1,786,244. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of City by 15.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of City in the first quarter worth $3,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

