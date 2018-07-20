Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.25

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 12600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

