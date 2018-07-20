Citigroup Inc (C) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 188.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Citigroup traded up $0.34, reaching $69.33, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281,486. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

