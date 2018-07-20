Citigroup (C) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup opened at $68.99 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 535,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.