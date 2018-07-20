Cisco Systems (CSCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cisco is an IP-based networking company. Strong contribution from acquisitions, security, Infrastructure Platforms and applications drove are positives. We believe that Cisco’s expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security market presents significant growth opportunity. Strengthening collaboration portfolio which now includes Webex Teams and AI-based Accompany bodes well. Partnerships with Telenor, Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Google Cloud are positive. Divestiture of a portion of Cisco’s NDS video assets is likely to mitigate the sluggishness witnessed in other product segment. Shares of Cisco have outperformed industry over the past one year. However, weakness in switching and routing is a headwind. Ongoing transition to subscription-based model will continue to hurt the top line. Further, dampening service provider business and intense competition from peers are other concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.42.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 549,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,926. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

