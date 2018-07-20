Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.
CRUS stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,978,000 after acquiring an additional 804,774 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,923,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,511,000 after acquiring an additional 219,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 131,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
