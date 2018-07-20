Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,978,000 after acquiring an additional 804,774 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,923,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,511,000 after acquiring an additional 219,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 131,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.