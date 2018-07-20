Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cincinnati Financial have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss and a continued turmoil in group benefits associated with the ACA are headwinds. Escalating expenses might weigh on desired margin expansion. The company also witnessed estimates moving south in the last 30 days. Nonetheless, Cincinnati Financial’s low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release, share repurchases and consistent dividend hikes should drive growth. Management is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up the business profile. Also, with the gradual improvement in interest rates, net investment income growth is expected in the near term. It has replaced its existing catastrophe bond program with a new collateralized reinsurance to mitigate the loss. A Zacks Rank #4 and Earnings ESP of 0.00% make positive surprise prediction difficult when its report results on Jul 26.”

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Cincinnati Financial opened at $70.26 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director David P. Osborn acquired 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,959.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after buying an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,463,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

