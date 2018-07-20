Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Lifted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,545,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,696,000 after purchasing an additional 339,028 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,592 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,415,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,652,000 after purchasing an additional 345,607 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,523,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Chubb opened at $133.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $123.96 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

