Choice Hotels International (CHH) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Choice Hotels International earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5630886472548 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CHH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. 1,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 74.98% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $494,607.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,694.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.