China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 171,542 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 65,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 515.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Nomura upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Macquarie upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,021. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.17 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

