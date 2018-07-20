Chicago Capital LLC Invests $635,000 in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,241.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.