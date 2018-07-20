Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,588 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,462,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.70 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

