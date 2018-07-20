Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBI. ValuEngine upgraded Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chicago Bridge & Iron from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chicago Bridge & Iron by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chicago Bridge & Iron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Bridge & Iron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chicago Bridge & Iron by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chicago Bridge & Iron by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.23. Chicago Bridge & Iron had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Chicago Bridge & Iron will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

