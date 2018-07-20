Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Timber Hill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $3,260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

Chevron stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.92 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

