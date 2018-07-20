Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 517,337 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 433,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $36.58 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.46.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

