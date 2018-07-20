Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,346. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 202.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 517,337 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 433,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $6,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $1,100,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

