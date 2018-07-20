Chemours Co (CC) Receives $60.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chemours from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 1,611,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,993. Chemours has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 13.79%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $10,101,620.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,299 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,270.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $2,185,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,537,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chemours by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,469,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chemours by 153.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,633,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,586,000 after acquiring an additional 989,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 201.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,755,000 after acquiring an additional 915,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

