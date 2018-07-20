Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“We believe execution issues and attrition within the Americas sales force is the main cause of the deceleration though the company may continue to see incremental competitive share loss. On the most recent earnings call, management noted making changes to the sales force starting in 2Q17 with the expectation of changes continuing into 2Q18. Our checks this quarter were mixed in terms of partner feedback on this issue; some saw improvement in the sales force while others saw the status quo maintained.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,256. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 487.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $127,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $179,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

