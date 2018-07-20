Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,349 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $291.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.16.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

