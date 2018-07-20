Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 193,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 200.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $13,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,938,070 shares of company stock valued at $110,471,515. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

