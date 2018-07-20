Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,506,000 after buying an additional 5,731,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 179.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,184 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 44.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,101,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,468,000 after acquiring an additional 957,925 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $46,533,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,448,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,022,000 after buying an additional 804,692 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock traded down $0.85, reaching $52.03, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 334,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,517. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 113,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $6,798,047.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,250,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $10,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,938,070 shares of company stock worth $110,471,515 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

