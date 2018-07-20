Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Holdings Reduced by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories Intl. makes up 2.7% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $77,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $98,497.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,348.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Birgit Girshick sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $476,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,356. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. traded up $1.47, hitting $123.59, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $94.15 and a 12-month high of $122.69.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

