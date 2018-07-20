Channing Capital Management LLC Has $56.39 Million Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,073 shares during the period. Oil States International accounts for 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 2.93% of Oil States International worth $56,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,076,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after buying an additional 48,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oil States International from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,007. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.95 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Well Site Services and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

