Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Electric (FELE)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,908 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric comprises about 2.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Franklin Electric worth $62,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Franklin Electric by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,367,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric traded up $0.50, reaching $46.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,204. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $30,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $48,913.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,331 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,056 shares of company stock worth $274,952. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.