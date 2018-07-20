Champions Oncology (CSBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Champions Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

CSBR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,224. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Champions Oncology stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Champions Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

