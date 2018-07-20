Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ceridian HCM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6360013790955 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.32. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,879. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.