Century Aluminum (CENX) Trading Down 0.2%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 52,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,194,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $250,381.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $400,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

