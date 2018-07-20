Century Aluminum (CENX) Trading Down 0.2%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 52,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,194,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $250,381.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $400,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.