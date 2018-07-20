Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA) Shares Sold by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet Co Class A alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A opened at $40.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.09 million for the quarter.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.