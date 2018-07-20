Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central Garden & Pet earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6504222280764 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

CENT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,076. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 5,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $195,012.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,820.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,839 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

