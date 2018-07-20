Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Centerra Gold opened at $4.49 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

