Cellectis (CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLLS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $30.09 on Monday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 337.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cellectis by 143.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

