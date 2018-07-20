CDK Global Inc (CDK) Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. AXA bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK Global opened at $66.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.11 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

