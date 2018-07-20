CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of AT&T opened at $31.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

