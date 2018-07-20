Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 183,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after buying an additional 42,815 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 21,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,185.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets opened at $104.76 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1 year low of $92.20 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

