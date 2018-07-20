Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 43.7% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries opened at $224.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.10 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.06%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

