Caterpillar (CAT) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.51.

Caterpillar stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,581.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 99.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,415,000 after acquiring an additional 993,438 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15,223.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 441,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 56.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,717,000 after acquiring an additional 435,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 553,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,141,000 after acquiring an additional 284,773 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

