Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $632.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. equities research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

