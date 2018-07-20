Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 71.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6,961.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 159,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International opened at $74.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $75.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In related news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $2,000,883.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $473,383.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

