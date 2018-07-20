Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $798,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Emerson Electric opened at $69.80 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

