Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 15,400 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF opened at $20.77 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $25.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.1567 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th.

