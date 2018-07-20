Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF opened at $112.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $121.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

