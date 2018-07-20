Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.20. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $890,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,017.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,428 shares of company stock worth $3,809,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,162,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 986,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

