Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of CRZO opened at $28.93 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $58,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,008 shares in the company, valued at $823,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,017.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,428 shares of company stock worth $3,809,457. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

