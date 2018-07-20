Carpenter Technology (CRS) versus APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY) Critical Contrast

Carpenter Technology (NYSE: CRS) and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Carpenter Technology pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carpenter Technology and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 3 1 0 2.25 APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH.

Volatility & Risk

Carpenter Technology has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology 8.36% 8.23% 3.61% APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 7.07% 12.21% 7.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carpenter Technology and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $1.80 billion 1.47 $47.00 million $1.08 52.06 APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH $5.05 billion 0.74 $361.00 million $4.29 10.16

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has higher revenue and earnings than Carpenter Technology. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH beats Carpenter Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels. It also manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components for use in the oil and gas industry. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial, and consumer industries. Carpenter Technology Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. The company is also involved in the distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, it designs, produces, and transforms nickel alloys and other specific stainless steels in various forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances and electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam S.A. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.