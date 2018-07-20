Carnival plc (CUK) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.
Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Carnival traded down $0.39, reaching $58.16, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 415,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,245. Carnival has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $316,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.