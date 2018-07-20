Carnival plc (CUK) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Carnival traded down $0.39, reaching $58.16, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 415,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,245. Carnival has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $316,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

